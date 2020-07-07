Robert Juranek
November 7, 1945-June 30, 2020
Robert Juranek, 74, of Linwood, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the CHI Hospital in Schuyler.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, July 3, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, with Rev. Ronald Homes officiating. Interment was in St. Mary's Linwood Cemetery. Memorials can be made in care of St. Mary's Linwood Cemetery or to the Aquinas General Fund.
Robert “Bob” Juranek was born on Nov. 7, 1945 in North Bend, to Leo Sr. and Mildred (Cech) Juranek. He graduated from Aquinas High School in David City and went on to receive his associate degree in mechanics. At a dance at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Chmelka, and the couple was later married on Oct. 4, 1969 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard.
Bob could almost always be found outdoors, hunting deer, fishing in his favorite spots, or fixing things around the farm. He took great pride in the fact that he was a lifelong farmer and he loved taking care of his cattle herd. With his knowledge of mechanics there wasn't a car or tractor that he couldn't solve the problems of. Bob took on the responsibility of taking care of several of the local rural cemeteries and made sure that they were taken care of. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially out at the cabin where they could work on projects together. In his spare time Bob also enjoyed playing 5-point pitch with friends and ringing the bells at church after the remodel was completed.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy of Linwood; children: Carol (David) Browning, grandchildren, Josephine and Emily of Omaha; David (Laura) Juranek, grandchildren, Abigail and Leopold of Olathe, Kansas; Andrew (Nicole) Juranek, grandchildren, Oliver and Owen of Council Bluffs, Iowa; brother, Leo Jr. (Mary) Juranek of Linwood; sister, Joyce (John) Gardner of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Svoboda Funeral Home
