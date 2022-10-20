 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Schroeder

Robert A. Schroeder

August 7, 1949 - October 6, 2022

Robert A. Schroeder, 73, of Salida, Colorado, died Oct. 6, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Schroeder was born August 7, 1949 in David City, Nebraska to Wilber and Mildred (Mathey) Schroeder. Upon graduating from David City High School in 1967, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agronomy. He then served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan where he served as a military policeman.

Mr. Schroeder moved to Colorado and worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in Kremling, Alamosa and Salida. He was also employed by the Monarch Mountain Ski Area, worked on a ranch near Salida, and most recently was employed at Merri Fields Nursery in Buena Vista, Colorado.

He is survived by two sisters, Sharon (Garry) Joecks of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and Cynthia (Michael) Wollman of Abingdon, Maryland; two nephews; four nieces; 11 grand-nephews; and four grand-nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a future date in David City, Nebraska.

