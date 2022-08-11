Robert Vassell

Robert M. Vassell

January 20, 1937 - July 28, 2022

Survived by family and friends. Visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, with the funeral service at 1 p.m., all at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S 36th St. in Omaha. Interment is at Evergreen. Memorials to John G. Neihardt Foundation, First Central Congregational Church or charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, 7805 W. Center Rd. Omaha, NE.