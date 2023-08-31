Rodney Ray Dorothy

October 24, 1958 – August 22, 2023

Rodney Ray Dorothy, 64, of Pleasanton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Countryside Christian Church in Kearney. Pastor Jeff Nielsen will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery near Ravenna, Nebraska, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.,m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Make a Wish Foundation or the Rainbow House in Omaha.