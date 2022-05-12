Roger Jirovsky

Roger Anthony Jirovsky

November 15, 1951 - May 3, 2022

Roger Anthony Jirovsky, of Seward, passed away on May 3, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 70 years, 3 months and 18 days.

Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, May 9, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Committal was in Seward Cemetery.

Roger was born on Nov. 15, 1951, to Frank and Antonia (Bohuslavsky) Jirovsky in Seward, Nebraska. He attended East Butler, graduating in 1970. On April 12, 1980, Roger was united in marriage to Lorie Odvody at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. He worked for Henningsen Foods in David City, Seward Lumber and then at Tenneco automotive for 40 years while farming. In his free time, he enjoyed farming with his brothers, Carl and Dave, as well as hunting. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers and polka dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie Jirovsky of Seward; children, Jamie (Jason) Stephens of San Antonio, Texas, and Craig Jirovsky of Seward; grandchildren, Baron, Rose, Viviana and Owen Stephens; brothers, Carl (Ellen) Jirovsky of Seward, Dave (Beth) Jirovsky of Bee and Steve (Suzanne) Jirovsky of Bee; and sister, Barb (Reg) Hain of Central City.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Antonia Jirovsky; stepmother, Lillian Jirovsky; sister, Bonnie Jirovsky; parents-in-law, Phil and Marlene Odvody; and daughters, Trisha and Tasha Jirovsky.

Memorials in care of the Jirovsky family.

Volzke Funeral Home of Seward was in charge of the arrangements. www.volzkefuneralhome.com