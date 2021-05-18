Roland Koranda

Age 92

Roland Koranda, 92, of Wahoo, died peacefully at the Saunders Medical Center after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo, with the Rev. Ronald Homes, Celebrant. Visitation was from 5-6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Interment with military honors at St. Francis Cemetery.

Roland was born Sept. 13, 1928, on the family farm southwest of Prague to Joseph and Agnes (Koza) Koranda. He attended rural School District #19 and graduated from high school in 1944. He worked with his father on the farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 12, 1951. He served 17 months in Tokyo, Japan. On Sept. 9, 1953, Roland married Adelyne Sloup of Prague at St. John's Catholic Church in Prague. Her brother, the Rev. Ernest Sloup, who was ordained just two months earlier, officiated.