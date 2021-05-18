Roland Koranda
Age 92
Roland Koranda, 92, of Wahoo, died peacefully at the Saunders Medical Center after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo, with the Rev. Ronald Homes, Celebrant. Visitation was from 5-6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Interment with military honors at St. Francis Cemetery.
Roland was born Sept. 13, 1928, on the family farm southwest of Prague to Joseph and Agnes (Koza) Koranda. He attended rural School District #19 and graduated from high school in 1944. He worked with his father on the farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 12, 1951. He served 17 months in Tokyo, Japan. On Sept. 9, 1953, Roland married Adelyne Sloup of Prague at St. John's Catholic Church in Prague. Her brother, the Rev. Ernest Sloup, who was ordained just two months earlier, officiated.
Roland was a trustee and served on many committees at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Plasi, and was a lector for 28 years. He served six years on what was formerly known as the Bishop Neumann High School board, including one year as president. In six years he never missed a monthly meeting of the board. He also served as a receiving clerk for the elections for Elk Precinct for 38 years.
Roland enjoyed visiting with family and friends, solving crossword puzzles and making firewood. In 2001, Roland and Adelyne moved to Wahoo and became parishioners of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Adelyne, of 67 years; daughters, Carol of Lincoln and Janet of Fremont; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Geraldine (Egr); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Emil Egr, the Rev. Ernest Sloup, Jim and Marie Sloup and Adolph and Marcie Sloup; nephews, Gerald Sloup, Paul Sloup, Rick Egr and infant nephew, Joseph Sloup; and niece, Pat (Egr) Draper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Wenceslaus Church or Bishop Neumann High School.
