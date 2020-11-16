Ron Shipley

August 18, 1943 – November 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday with 7 p.m. Rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal will be in the Bellwood Cemetery.

Ronald Douglas Shipley was born in Seward, Nebraska, on Aug. 18, 1943, to Leonard and Rose (Korinek) Shipley. He attended country school in Seward County, Ulysses school and graduated with honors from David City High School in 1961 and attended Kearney State College for one year. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Ron served in the Army National Guard for 10 years, worked at Hughes Brothers, Inc., for 43 years as a machinist and was shop Steward of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Union, Lodge 1569. Ron was a proud member of American Legion Post #125. In 1987, Ron married Brenda Ewert, the love of his life. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and friends and an occasional trip to the casino. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, watching his hometown favorites, but his family was his greatest love. He loved time with the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.