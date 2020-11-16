Ron Shipley
August 18, 1943 – November 11, 2020
Ron Shipley, 76, of David City, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday with 7 p.m. Rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal will be in the Bellwood Cemetery.
Ronald Douglas Shipley was born in Seward, Nebraska, on Aug. 18, 1943, to Leonard and Rose (Korinek) Shipley. He attended country school in Seward County, Ulysses school and graduated with honors from David City High School in 1961 and attended Kearney State College for one year. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Ron served in the Army National Guard for 10 years, worked at Hughes Brothers, Inc., for 43 years as a machinist and was shop Steward of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Union, Lodge 1569. Ron was a proud member of American Legion Post #125. In 1987, Ron married Brenda Ewert, the love of his life. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and friends and an occasional trip to the casino. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, watching his hometown favorites, but his family was his greatest love. He loved time with the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda of David City; son, Mick (Beth) Shipley of David City; daughter, Sheri (Jamie) Naestvold of Thomasville, Georgia; granddaughters, Megan Shipley and special friend Brad, Abbey (Derek) Stamp, Savannah (Jacob) Hartman and grandson Michael McIntire. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Cale and Chloe Edwards and Ava Stamp; brother, Jim (Sandy) Shipley of Blythe, California; sisters-in-law Rita Shipley and Ulysses and Sandra Zechman of Bellwood; and brothers-in-law, Mike Ewert and Pat Ewert, both of Bellwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rose Shipley; parents-in-law, Clarence and Norma Ewert; brother, Darrell Shipley; and many special friends. Thanks to all who made Ron's life so special.
Memorials can be made in care of the family for future designation In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Ron's honor.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.
