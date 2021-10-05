Ron Vaca

July 16, 1948 - October 3, 2021

Ron Vaca, 73, of David City, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jay Buhman as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the church. Committal will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the David City Auditorium.

Ron was born July 16, 1948, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to John and Judy (Wotipka) Vaca. He graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1966 and Nebraska Weselyn in 1971. On Dec. 11, 1971, he married Patty Sukstorf in Cedar Bluffs. Ron and Patty moved to David City where he helped establish the first rural county health department in Nebraska. He continued to work for the Butler County Health Center for 42 years. After retiring, he worked for two years at St. Joseph's Villa.