Ronald Dvorak

July 23, 1936 - March 10, 2023

Ronald Ray Dvorak was born July 23, 1936, on the family farm near Brainard to Raymond and Helen (Kucera) Dvorak. He graduated from Brainard High School and went to work for his father. He enjoyed driving to Chicago and other cities to pick up new IHC tractors for his dad's business. In 1958 he was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served his country in Germany. After his discharge he returned to Brainard and worked with his father. Ronald was also a member of the Brainard VFD. On Aug. 8, 1964, he married Leona Prochaska at the Presbyterian Church in Prague. They lived in Brainard where he continued the family business, working for his father and in 1975 he took over the business and ran it until retiring in 2007. He enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. Ronald never took a vacation because he felt he needed to take care of his customers. He enjoyed polka music, dancing and in his youth played basketball and baseball.