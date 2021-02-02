Ronald Siedel

Ronald Marion Siedel

October 3, 1938 - January 24, 2021

Ronald Marion Siedel, 82, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Seward, Nebraska, after a courageous battle with cancer. Per Ron's request, there will be no service.

Ronald was born on Oct. 3, 1938, to Frank and Grace (Bock) Siedel in David City, Nebraska. He attended David City High School, graduating in 1956. He went on to college at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in accounting.

He married Sandra Oberg in Schuyler, Nebraska, on June 4, 1961. They were blessed with one son, Brad. Ron was drafted in the Army in 1961 and was a processing accountant at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He was decorated as Expert rifle M-1 and Sharpshooter (Carbine). Ron was honorably discharged in 1963.

Ron's work career included accounting positions with the Nebraska Medical Center and Pepsi Corporation. He retired from Pepsi in 2000 after 20 years of employment.

Ron was an avid fan of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, especially the volleyball program.