Ronald Veskrna

Ronald John Veskrna

April 24, 1934 - August 29, 2021

Ronald John Veskrna, 87, of Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Norfolk.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Matt Gilmore officiated. The visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the Chapel. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison, Nebraska. Military honors were conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763. The funeral service was livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Ron was born on April 24, 1934, to Louis and Lucy (Hottovy) Veskrna on the family farm by David City, Nebraska. He attended District 58 Country School and graduated from David City High School in 1952. He worked on the family farm until entering the U.S. Army in 1954 where he served until 1956.

He married Sharon K. Rakowsky on Jan. 14, 1958, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ron and Sharon lived in Lincoln until they moved to Norfolk in 2017. Ron worked in the maintenance department at American Stores for several years, Reality Company and then Northeast High School until retirement.