Rosalyn Marie Chmelka
May 4, 1926 – May 10, 2021
Rosalyn Chmelka passed away on May 10, 2021, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 95 years and six days.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska, with the Rev. Father Raymond Jansen celebrating the Mass. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The graveside service and internment will take place at a later date at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Bee, Nebraska.
Rosalyn Marie Chmelka was born on May 4, 1926, on a farm two miles west of Bee, Nebraska, the 12th child of August and Anna (Moravec) Chmelka. She was educated in the public schools of Seward County, graduating from Bee High School in 1943 and American School in Chicago, Illinois. In 1948, she continued her education at Concordia Teacher's College where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1959 and master's degree in 1971.
Her teaching career started in a rural school south of Utica, Nebraska, in 1948. During the next 39 years she taught in District 33, Seward County, Bee Public School, Dwight Public and East Butler Public Schools. Upon retiring in May 1988, she became a volunteer for Seward and Butler County genealogy, Seward and Butler County museums and Hruska Library of David City, Nebraska.
Her favorite pastimes were watching baseball (she was an avid Yankee fan), reading, gardening and collecting stamps, pencils and pens. She was a former member #1278 of the American Pencil Collectors.
Rosalyn belonged to several organizations during her lifetime including Assumption Catholic Church of Dwight, Altar Society, Parish Council, Cemetery Board, Dwight Legion Auxiliary Unit #110, Wahoo Area Retired Teachers Association, Upsilon Chapter of Rho State, Delta Kappa Gamma International, lifetime member of NSEA and NEA, lifetime member of Seward County Historical Society and the Seward County Genealogical Society, Butler County Historical Society, served on the Dwight Village Board for 14 years, was on the Board of Butler County Senior Services and served on the Board of Directors for Seward County Historical Society. Rosalyn marked graves at the Dwight Assumption Cemetery from 1991-2014. She also served as curator of the Butler County Museum. Rosalyn moved to Seward in October 2014.
Survivors cherishing her memory include three nieces, Arlene (Joe) Proskovec of David City, Nebraska, Mary Ann (David) Junker of Hastings, Nebraska, and Alice Policky of Seward, Nebraska; and three nephews, Arnold (Jeanette) Makovicka of Lincoln, Nebraska, David (Carol) Chmelka of Grand Island, Nebraska, and John J. Chmelka of Grand Island, Nebraska.
Rosalyn was preceded in death by her parents, August and Anna Chmelka; brothers, Anton Chmelka, Victor (Emma Heinzmann) Chmelka, Louis Chmelka and Joseph Chmelka; sisters, Lillian Chmelka, Mildred Chmelka, Emily (Martin) Policky, Evelyn (Frank) Makovicka, Tillie (Louis) Kucera, Mollie (Frank) Makovicka Dickerson and Gertrude (Anton) Makovicka; grandparents, John and Anna (Kobza) Chmelka and Matej and Anna (Zeman) Moravec; five nephews, Vernon Policky, Raymond Policky, Victor Chmelka, Don Makovicka and Bob Makovicka; and two nieces, Dorothy Campbell and Gladys Vrana.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Rosalyn.
Memorials to the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department or Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight.
