Rosalyn Marie Chmelka

May 4, 1926 – May 10, 2021

Rosalyn Chmelka passed away on May 10, 2021, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 95 years and six days.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska, with the Rev. Father Raymond Jansen celebrating the Mass. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The graveside service and internment will take place at a later date at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Bee, Nebraska.

Rosalyn Marie Chmelka was born on May 4, 1926, on a farm two miles west of Bee, Nebraska, the 12th child of August and Anna (Moravec) Chmelka. She was educated in the public schools of Seward County, graduating from Bee High School in 1943 and American School in Chicago, Illinois. In 1948, she continued her education at Concordia Teacher's College where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1959 and master's degree in 1971.