Rose Bohac

March 6, 1925 - August 14, 2022

Rose Bohac, 97, of Valparaiso, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City, Nebraska.

She was born March 6, 1925, in Dwight, Nebraska, to Mike and Stacie (Svoboda) Dvorak. On June 9, 1941, Rose was united in marriage to Adolph Bohac at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska.

Rose was a farm wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She loved gardening, especially her roses. Rose was a member of St. Vitus Catholic Church, St. Vitus Altar Society, American Legion #371 Auxiliary and the Z.C.B.J. Fraternal Lodge 158.

She is survived by daughters: Darlene Focher, Donna Jelinek, Joann (Richard) Corbin and Marianne (Lonnie) Ratkovec; daughter-in-law, Kathy Bohac; 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mae Pernicek; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, Adolph Bohac; son, Dewayne Bohac; grandchildren: Dawn Dvorak and Shawn Ratkovec; great-grandson, Jonathan Engle; six siblings; and sons-in-law, Donald Focher and Richard Jelinek.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19,2022, at St. Vitus Catholic Church, North Main St., Touhy, Nebraska.

Celebrant, Rev. Matthew Vandewalle.

Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, with 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church.

Interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight, Nebraska.

Memorials to Dwight Assumption Catholic Cemetery or St. Vitus Catholic Church, Touhy, Nebraska.

