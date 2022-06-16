Rose Jambour

Rose Jambor

August 10, 1918 - June 6, 2022

Rose Jambor, 103, of David City, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Jospeh's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman as celebrant. Visitation is at 9 a.m. Saturday with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. Lunch at the Event Center immediately following Mass. Committal at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Plasi.

Rose Jambor, 103, left this world for Eternal Life on June 6, 2022. She was born near Brainard on Aug. 10, 1918, to Emil and Ella (Hajek) Pernicek, lived in the Octavia area and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1936 with a teaching certificate. She taught in Colfax County, District 6 and Butler County Districts 6, 46, 53 and 54. On Oct. 20, 1943, she married Albert Jambor at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi. They made their home on a farm near Prague. Rose loved to garden and raise flowers, especially roses. She organized and distributed many family histories. Writing letters and sending greeting cards gave her great pleasure. Above all, family and her faith were closest to her heart.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Jeanne (Albin) Jakub of Schuyler; two sons, Allen (Carmen) Jambor of Lincoln and Galen (Alice) Jambor of Prague; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert in 2003; brothers, Leonard (Mary Ann) Pernicek and Ernest (Gladys) Pernicek; and Albert's seven siblings and spouses.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City