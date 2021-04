Rose Marie Prochaska

July 30, 1935 – March 24, 2021

Rose was born in Dwight, Nebraska, on July 30, 1935, and she passed away in Omaha on March 24, 2021.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Frank T. and Agnes Prochaska; and siblings, Mary, Leonard, Lucille, Joseph, John, Frank and Donald.

Rose will be missed by sister-in-law, Patricia Prochaska, and several nieces and nephews. Services at a later date.