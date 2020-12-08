Rosie Dietrich

November 2, 1929 – December 2, 2020

A funeral service took place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation took place from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Committal was at Assumption Cemetery, Appleton.

Rosie B. Dietrich was born Nov. 2, 1929, near Richland, Nebraska, to Henry and Ruzina "Rose" (Hejhal) Dietrich. She grew up in Colfax County and attended country schools there. Rosie moved to Butler County at the age of 17, where she helped the Callahan family near Bellwood with watching their children and helping around the farm. She later met her lifelong partner, Richard Masek. Rosie and Richard farmed together and enjoyed riding motorcycles, trapping and fishing. She enjoyed spending time at the river and taking care of her yard. Rosie was a member of the Explorers Outdoor Club.