Roy I. From

February 23, 1936 - December 8, 2022

Roy I. From, 86, of Bellwood, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Funeral Mass was held on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at St. Peter's Church in Bellwood with Fr. Ben Holdren as celebrant. Burial was in the Ss. Peter and Mary Cemetery in rural Bellwood.

Roy From was born on Feb. 23, 1936, at Columbus, Nebraska, to Ralph and Opal (Eschliman) From. He married Cora Leona Romshek on May 2, 1959, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood. Four children were born to this union.

Roy was inducted into the U.S. Army in May of 1959 and served his country as a reservist until his honorable discharge in May of 1965. He went to work as Tool & Dye machinist in Columbus, until his retirement.

Roy was a member of St. Peter's Church in Bellwood. He was a member of several bowling leagues in the Schuyler and Columbus area. He enjoyed playing cards, spending time at his cabin, hunting and fishing, and anything outdoors. He was a big Husker football fan and He looked forward to taking annual family vacations.

Roy is survived by his children, Brad (Donita) of Roca, Pam (Bruce) Marty of Columbus, Kim (Chad) Lyons of McCook and Brian of Bellwood; two brothers, Laryl (Kathy) From of Columbus and David (Lesa) From of Illinois; brother-in-law, Leonard VanDeWalle of Burwell; his cherished pet cat, BJ; 12 grandchildren, Tyler Marty, Trent Lyons, Drew Marty, April Lewis, Kali Curl, Whitney Blahak, Vince Lyons, Bryce Lyons, Rosten From, Sammy From, Macey From and Trayce From; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cora Lee in 2005; and two sisters, Margaret Umstead and Doris VanDeWalle.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.