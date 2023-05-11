Rozanne A. Primus

July 12, 1951 - April 29, 2023

Rozanne A. (Forney, Einsphar) Primus of Surprise, Nebraska, passed away early Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Chermok Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Coates officiating. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Bellwood.

Rozanne was born on July 12, 1951, to John and Florence (Smith) Forney at the David City Hospital. She attended School District 13 and graduated from David City Public High School in 1969.

Rose married Don Primus on June 18, 2005, at the John and Florence Forney farm.

Rose worked at Appleton Electric before retiring after 20-plus years of service.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, playing cards, listening to her beloved husband Don play his guitar and sing and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors cherishing Rose's memory include daughter, Barb Penny of Surprise; son, John Einsphar of Columbus; stepdaughter, Tina (Parrish) Goeth of Kandiyohi, Minnesota; stepson, Kevin Primus of Oxford; stepdaughter, Lynn Giaffagione of Fremont; several grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Pam) Forney of Columbus, Ben (Gayle) Forney of Bellwood, Russ (Linda) Forney of Richland, Matt (Bonnie) Forney of Bellwood, Ed (Abbi) Forney of Lyons and Shawn Forney of Bellwood; sisters, Angie London of Lincoln and Olivia (Roger) Remmers of Bellwood; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence Forney; first husband, Larry Einsphar; husband, Don Primus; infant son, Don Allan; and her grandparents.

Memorials in care of the family for later designation.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City was in charge of arrangements.