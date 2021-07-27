Ruby Langhorst

Ruby L. Langhorst

A memorial service will be held for Ruby L. Langhorst at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Milligan United Methodist Church in Milligan, Nebraska. The Rev. Murry J. Johnston will officiate. Visitation will occur at 9 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at church. Inurnment will be in at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Milligan, Nebraska. Lunch will be held following the cemetery at the Milligan American Legion Hall.

Ruby L. Langhorst was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Milligan, Nebraska, to Emil and Helen (Fujan) Svec. She attended school in Milligan and graduated from Milligan High School. On Oct. 4, 1958, Ruby was united in marriage to Robert L. Langhorst at Grace Lutheran Church in Ohiowa, Nebraska. Two children, Rand and Rusty, were born to this union. Before moving to David City, Ruby worked as a dietician at the hospital in Burwell. After moving to David City in 1986, Ruby worked as the cook at the Butler County Senior Center for many years. She was a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church in David City.

Ruby is survived by her sons, the Rev. Rand Langhorst of Beatrice, Nebraska, and Rusty (Barb) Langhorst of Brighton, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Chesney and Luke Langhorst.