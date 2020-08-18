Rudy Svoboda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rudy A. Svoboda

January 22, 1924-August 14, 2020

Rudy A. Svoboda passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

A parish rosary was held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. The Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, also at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial with military honors by Kregger Legion Post 125/VFW Post 5814 of David City was held on Tuesday at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery in Loma.

Rudy A. Svoboda was born the 10th child of a family of 16, on Jan. 22, 1924, in David City, to Anton L. and Stacia (Sabata) Svoboda. He attended school through the eighth grade and left school to help work on the family farm. He entered the U.S. Army, infantry division, in 1943, and served during WWII. He saw front line action in the South Pacific, earning a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars and a Good Conduct Medal, and his troop returned to Hiroshima after the bombing, to go up into the mountains to notify the Japanese that the war had ended. He was discharged in 1946. Rudy proudly served, as he would always say, 3 years, 3 months and 3 days!