Rudy Svoboda

Rudy A. Svoboda
January 22, 1924-August 14, 2020
Rudy A. Svoboda passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
A parish rosary was held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. The Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, also at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial with military honors by Kregger Legion Post 125/VFW Post 5814 of David City was held on Tuesday at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery in Loma.
Rudy A. Svoboda was born the 10th child of a family of 16, on Jan. 22, 1924, in David City, to Anton L. and Stacia (Sabata) Svoboda. He attended school through the eighth grade and left school to help work on the family farm. He entered the U.S. Army, infantry division, in 1943, and served during WWII. He saw front line action in the South Pacific, earning a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars and a Good Conduct Medal, and his troop returned to Hiroshima after the bombing, to go up into the mountains to notify the Japanese that the war had ended. He was discharged in 1946. Rudy proudly served, as he would always say, 3 years, 3 months and 3 days!
Rudy married Marcy Petrzilka on June 5, 1946, and four daughters were born to this union. He was a farmer and he dedicated his life to the passion and labor of the land as well as livestock. He also did commercial trucking for many years. Rudy was a hard worker, and loved his family, the land and his church. He was very involved with many church activities, a past member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, and a board member of Franklin Township. Most of all he was a family man and enjoyed teasing, telling stories, playing cards and listening to music. He was a happy and honest man.
Rudy leaves to celebrate his life, his daughters: Ila Gabel of David City, Jan (Don) Broeker of Kearney, Bonnie (Duane) Broeker of Seward and Kim Shore of Ft. Collins, Colorado; eight grandchildren: Nolan, Mandy, Kalan, Kendra, Sarah, Nathan, Taeja and Madison; 12 great-grandchildren: Jaylee, Braydon, Kaden, Jace, Paisley, Tenley, Quinton, Rylee, Bristol, JaRae, Elston and Serenity.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcy in 2014; two grandsons, Scott Gabel in 2020 and Craig Broeker in 1978; seven brothers and five sisters.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City
