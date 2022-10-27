Russell Steffen

March 6, 1946—October 16, 2022

Russell R. Steffen, 76, of Rising City, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Norfolk Veteran’s Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.

A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Rising City with the Rev. Hillary Christensen as celebrant. Burial was at Circle Mound cemetery in Rising City.

Russell R. Steffen was born March 6, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, to Russell and Marion (Alf) Steffen. He attended Hartington Public Schools where he graduated in 1964. Following graduation, he was drafted into the Army. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Rising City.

Russell married Mary Gleich on April 26, 1969, in Yankton, South Dakota. Three children were born to this union. He worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. in Columbus for 30-plus years until retiring in 2002. Following retirement, Russell enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had a love for deer season where he enjoyed tanning the deer hide from the deer he had hunted. He also enjoyed working on vehicles, listening to Johnny Cash, as well as listening to country music in general.

Russell is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Pamela (Jay) Cech of Clarkson and Sandra Steffen of Rising City; one sister, Charlene (Pat) Doyle of Ames, Iowa; four grandchildren, Emily Cech, Austin Leimer, Randel Giersdorf and Cara Giersdorf; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Sara Steffen; and sister, Sandee Herley.

Funeral Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City. chermokfuneralhome.com