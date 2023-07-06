Sharon Ann Kocian-Pelan

March 13, 1951 - June 21, 2023

Sharon Ann Kocian-Pelan was born on March 13, 1951, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Richard and Dorothea (Dickhute) Swartz and passed away on June 21, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 72 years, 3 months and 8 days. Sharon grew up near Weston on the family farm. She attended country school in Brainard and grade school in Valparaiso. She then attended East Butler High School, graduating with the class of 1969.

Sharon was united in marriage to Robert Kocian on Dec. 26, 1969, at Assumption Catholic Church. Their union was blessed with four children. They later divorced. Sharon was a homemaker, taking care of their children until they were grown. On June 19, 2004, Sharon married Victor “Vic” Pelan in Seward, Nebraska. She worked at David City Manufacturing Co. which later became Fargo Assembly until her retirement.

Sharon enjoyed baking, gardening, and canning. She was an avid reader. Sharon loved watching the Cleveland Browns and was a huge fan of Elvis and Alan Jackson as well. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and especially enjoyed taking pictures of them. Sharon attended all their activities and if she could be there, she certainly was. She was a longtime member of Assumption Catholic Church and Altar Society.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor “Vic” Pelan; infant brother, Rex; numerous aunts and uncles.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her children: Vickie Prochaska and husband, Todd and children; Mercedes Scheele and husband, Dylan, Jake and Lexus, Seward; Jeff Kocian and wife, Tammy and children, Nolan, Tristan and Kameron, Dwight; Doug Kocian and wife, Kristy and children, Luke and Cole, Lincoln; Kelli Stara and husband, Dean and children, Brooklyn and fiancé, Bailey Cram, Jaelyn and Jocelyn, David City; siblings: Diane (Tom) Kocian, Dwight, Nancy (Ted) Steager, Brainard, Roger (Jane) Swartz, Seward; numerous nieces and nephews. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Sharon.

Visitation: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Visitation will resume with family present from 5:30-7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight.

Rosary: A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight with Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass.

Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight, Nebraska.

Memorials: Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, Dwight Community Library or Dwight Assumption Catholic Church Grottoes.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home ~ Seward ~ Dwight