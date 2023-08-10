Sheryl S. Vollertsen

September 2, 1948 - August 1, 2023

A funeral service for Sheryl S. Vollertsen will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. with family greeting friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Sheryl's honor, and kindly suggested to Rodney Lee Vollertsen's Supplemental Needs Trust.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.