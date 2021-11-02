Shirley Den

Shirley J. Den

July 1, 1926 – October 31, 2021

Shirley J. Den, 95, of David City, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at David Place in David City.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Chermok Funeral Home in David City, Nebraska. Visitation will take place from noon – 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Chermok Funeral Home. Burial will be in the David City Cemetery following services.

Shirley J. Den was born on July 1, 1926, in Shelby, Nebraska to Glen and Lillian (Beierle) Sargent. Shirley worked for several years at Vishay Dale Electronics in Columbus. After leaving Vishay Dales, she managed the Fiesta Motel in David City for 26 years before retiring.

Shirley enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and knitting and her chocolate candy.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Denise and husband Rob; sister, Marilyn; five grandchildren, James; Michelle and husband Steve and children Calliope and Tobias; Quentin and wife Erin and children Devin, Wyatt and Madden; Derek; Doug and daughter, Kaylee; three step-grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew and Dustin; son-in-law, Steve; daughter-in-law, Roma; and many nieces and nephews.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLANTS AND STATUES: The family has memorials be given to family for later designation.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.