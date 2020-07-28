Shirley Jean Michel
March 30, 1926-July 22, 2020
Shirley Jean Michel, nee Treadway, of York, passed away peacefully at Hearthstone in the early morning hours of July 22, 2020. Her daughter, Sue and son, Dave spent the last day and evening at her side.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, July 24, at the First United Methodist Church in York, with the Rev. Art Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation is scheduled for 4–8 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at the mortuary in York. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. The family request that anyone who attends the funeral or the visitation to please wear a mask. Shirley’s funeral service will be webcasted live on First United Methodist Church’s YouTube page. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Shirley was born in Rising City on March 30, 1926, the daughter of Everett O. and Merle Treadway. Her early years were difficult; her father contracted tuberculosis and spent years in treatment at the Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Kearney, and during this period Shirley spent a great deal of time living with her grandparents, Ralph and Mae Stryker, on their farm outside Rising. She spoke often of that farm, of her grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles—especially her uncle Bill, who was like a brother to her--and her time on the Stryker farm always held a special place in her heart.
During her senior year at Rising City High School, her academic record earned her the offer of a Regent’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska, which she considered and finally turned down, thinking it would be “too expensive.” Instead Shirley attended the job-oriented Nebraska Business Institute in Lincoln, graduating in 1944 and taking a job with the First Trust Company of Lincoln, where she soon became secretary to the president.
Shirley met Victor L. Michel while she and her roommates watched summer league baseball at the Lincoln High ball fields. Shirley and Vic were later married at the Methodist church in Rising City on Feb. 23, 1947. The couple moved to Scottsbluff, where their son Steven was born in 1949, and later to Sidney and then Plainview, where David was born in 1952. Shirley and Victor made their final move, this time to York in 1959, and it was in York that their daughter, Susan Jean was born.
Shirley and Victor lived for many years in Arbor Court, and later on Eastridge Drive North, and in 2009 they were among the original residents of Willow Brook Assisted Living Facility. Shirley transferred to Hearthstone’s memory unit in March of 2019; Vic followed just a few months later.
Shirley was active in the First United Methodist Church of York, where over the years she was involved in her Circle and the adult Sunday school class. She was always willing to help out with anything that needed to be done. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed most of her daughter’s clothes.
She was an active PEO member, and often hosted meetings and gave numerous presentations about her trips throughout the United States and abroad. During their later years, Vic and Shirley traveled numerous times to Europe, and also went together to Africa, Australia, New Zealand and China.
Among Shirley’s activities were serving as an election clerk for many years, being a PTA member, and serving as room mother for her children’s classrooms. She loved being involved in her community. Shirley was an active member of Eastern Star, and played in both couples and women’s bridge clubs. While living on Eastridge Drive North, she hosted an annual Christmas tea at their home.
Shirley was an amazing hostess with a true servant’s heart. She loved her husband and children unconditionally, and her friends for life. Her biggest regret as she grew older was that she was no longer able to send birthday and anniversary cards to all her relatives and friends. She had an extensive address book and sent greetings religiously for many years.
The love of her life, Shirley’s husband Vic, passed away just two weeks before. After his passing, Shirley expressed to others her desire to be with him.
Shirley is survived by her three children: Steven (Shar) of Henderson, David (Kathleen) of York, and Sue (Glenn) Ogg of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Metz Mortuary, York
