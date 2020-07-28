Shirley Jean Michel

During her senior year at Rising City High School, her academic record earned her the offer of a Regent’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska, which she considered and finally turned down, thinking it would be “too expensive.” Instead Shirley attended the job-oriented Nebraska Business Institute in Lincoln, graduating in 1944 and taking a job with the First Trust Company of Lincoln, where she soon became secretary to the president.

Shirley met Victor L. Michel while she and her roommates watched summer league baseball at the Lincoln High ball fields. Shirley and Vic were later married at the Methodist church in Rising City on Feb. 23, 1947. The couple moved to Scottsbluff, where their son Steven was born in 1949, and later to Sidney and then Plainview, where David was born in 1952. Shirley and Victor made their final move, this time to York in 1959, and it was in York that their daughter, Susan Jean was born.

Shirley and Victor lived for many years in Arbor Court, and later on Eastridge Drive North, and in 2009 they were among the original residents of Willow Brook Assisted Living Facility. Shirley transferred to Hearthstone’s memory unit in March of 2019; Vic followed just a few months later.