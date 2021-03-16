Shirley Marintzer

Shirley L. Marintzer
February 17, 1946 - March 6, 2021
Shirley L. Marintzer, 75, passed away March 6, 2021, at Tabitha Care Center in Crete, Nebraska.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milligan, Nebraska, with Father Brendan Kelly presiding. Organist Karen Filipi accompanied the congregation as they sang, “Amazing Grace”, “You Are Mine”, “Here I Am, Lord” and “How Great Thou Art.” Burial of Ashes will be held at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.
Shirley was born to Amelia (Mollie) Woita and Claude Purvis on Feb. 17, 1946, in Wahoo, Nebraska, and was a twin of Sharon Brecka. She lived on a farm near the Plasi, Nebraska, area until the age of three. In 1949, she moved to Abie, Nebraska, with her grandparents, Anton and Lillian Woita. She attended Abie Grade School through the eighth grade. Shirley attended school at David City High for her freshman year and then transferred to the newly opened Aquinas Catholic School and graduated from there in May 1964.
Shirley was married to Dwaine Divis on Nov. 12, 1966. With this union came two beautiful daughters, Renee and Lorie.
On Jan. 17, 1991 she married Francis “Sonny” Marintzer.
Shirley was a loving, generous, kind, friendly and an all-around wonderful person. She loved gardening, flowers, bird watching and road trips. She enjoyed sitting on the patio visiting with anyone who may have stopped by.
Shirley worked as a contracting officer for the National Guard for over 20 years. Shirley and Sonny owned and operated the Frosty Mug in Milligan, Nebraska, for several years. She later worked at Weaver Pharmacy as a clerk.
There was a very exciting and unbelievable time for Shirley and her twin sister, Sharon, found their biological father, Claude Purvis, on Oct. 31, 1980. On Jan. 30, 1981, they went to Sacramento, California, to meet him for the first time. It was a very heartwarming experience and a dream come true. They had almost four precious years of communicating by phone through letters and trips to visit each other. He passed away in May 1984.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Sonny; daughters, Renee (Blake) Wagner and Lorie (Jay) Eastep; twin sister; Sharon Brecka; sister, Dawn (Pam) Christofferson-Durkee; brother, Kip (Leann) Christofferson; Sonny's children, Tina Marintzer, Clint (Heidi) Marintzer and Chad (Anne) Marintzer; grandchildren, Alex (Ashley) Eastep, Andrew (Kaynan) Eastep, Mitchel (Abby) Eastep, Chandler Marintzer, Kaenzie Marintzer, Austin Brown, Beau Brown and Ali Marintzer; great-grandchildren, Bexley Eastep, Jameson Eastep, JT Marintzer, Cannon Trujillo, Clara Brown and Dianna Buchanan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was blessed with amazing friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mollie Moseman; father, Claude Purvis; grandparents, Anton and Lillian Woita; and brother-in-law, Gene Brecka.
Memorial contributions were directed to the family to be designated at a later date in memory of Shirley.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.