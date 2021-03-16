Shirley Marintzer

Shirley was a loving, generous, kind, friendly and an all-around wonderful person. She loved gardening, flowers, bird watching and road trips. She enjoyed sitting on the patio visiting with anyone who may have stopped by.

Shirley worked as a contracting officer for the National Guard for over 20 years. Shirley and Sonny owned and operated the Frosty Mug in Milligan, Nebraska, for several years. She later worked at Weaver Pharmacy as a clerk.

There was a very exciting and unbelievable time for Shirley and her twin sister, Sharon, found their biological father, Claude Purvis, on Oct. 31, 1980. On Jan. 30, 1981, they went to Sacramento, California, to meet him for the first time. It was a very heartwarming experience and a dream come true. They had almost four precious years of communicating by phone through letters and trips to visit each other. He passed away in May 1984.