Staci Behne

Staci Lea Behne

June 6, 1966 - January 12, 2022

Staci Lea Behne, 55, of Gering, Nebraska passed away on January 12, 2022 in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

The Recitation of The Rosary will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church in Wilber, Nebraska. Private family graveside services will follow at the Wilber Czech Cemetery.

Staci was born in Greeley, Colorado, on June 6, 1966, to Dean and Mavis (Synovec) Behne. She was the youngest of three girls. Staci attended school in Greeley and graduated in 1984 from Greeley Central High School, she then continued her education at AIMS Community College where she studied business.

After college, Staci moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. She then relocated back to Greeley where she worked in the parish office at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In May of 1990, her career in law enforcement began with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division in Lincoln, Nebraska. In 1992, she transferred to the Investigative Services Division in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where she worked until 1998. She then moved back to Colorado where she went to work for the Greeley Police Department and for the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Staci received her limited commission as a deputy sheriff at Weld County and worked as a VIN inspector and a coordinator in the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. In 2002, Staci returned to the Nebraska State Patrol in Scottsbluff as a research analyst for the Sex Offender Registry Division. In 2013 until the time of her passing, she was an intelligence crime analyst with the Nebraska State Patrol and she also worked part-time for the WING Division of the Scottsbluff Sheriff's Office. She was an important ally and well known in the law enforcement field in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota and other surrounding states. She received many awards throughout her law enforcement career which was a testament to her character and hard work. Many officers depended on her intelligence information and reports - her absence is felt and she is missed dearly. Staci took great pride in her job and loved her law enforcement family and they loved her.

Staci had a larger than life personality, a smile that lit up any room she entered and an energy that drew people towards her. Even thou her bright light has dimmed and she left us way too soon, we know that her spirit will live on in all of us. She was a warrior and will be remembered for her strong faith in God, her courage, dignity, warmth, love, generosity, selflessness, loyalty, quick wit and then some.

Above all, Staci loved her family and being a dog mom to Daisy and her rescues Ginger and Emma. She was a proud aunt to her niece, Ashley; her nephews, Trevor, Tyler and Jeffrey; and being a great aunt to John, Charlotte, Jack and Calloway.

We take comfort in knowing that she is rejoicing in heaven with our parents, grandparents, family, friends and all our loved ones that have gone before us.

Staci is survived by her sisters, Susan (Kevin) Chesnut of Omaha and Deann Behne of Greeley, Colorado; niece, Ashley Klingemann (Ben) of Omaha; nephews, Trevor Chesnut (Mikayla Kreider) of Scottsbluff, Tyler Chesnut (Michelle) of Omaha and Jeffrey Chesnut (Kylie) of Omaha; great-nephews, John and Jack Klingemann, Calloway Chesnut and great-niece Charlotte Chesnut … and her four-legged babies, Ginger and Emma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Mavis Behne; her grandparents, Frank and Tillie Synovec and George and Mary Behne; her uncles, Ernest Behne, George Behne, Donald Behne, Marvin Synovec and Noah Waltermire; her aunts, Martha Behne and Norma Waltermire.