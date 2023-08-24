Stanley J. ‘Bud' Karel

January 23, 1950 - August 17, 2023

Stanley J. “Bud” Karel, 73, of Valparaiso, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Memorials in care of the family for later designation.

Stanley was born on Jan. 23, 1950, to Stanley and Anna Karel (Kucera) in Jerome, Idaho. He graduated from Aquinas Catholic High School in David City, Nebraska, in 1968. On May 16, 1970, he married Nancy A. Komenda at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska. Three children were born to this union.

He was a member of St. Vitus Catholic Church in Touhy, Nebraska, and the St. Vitus Choir. Stanley worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads in Lincoln, Nebraska, for 50 years.

Stanley is survived by: mother-in-law, Eleanor “Glee” Komenda of Brainard; son: Michael (Lisa) Karel of Seward; daughters: Rebecca McKelvey of Valparaiso, Jody (Jon) Hartmann of Colorado; brothers-in-law: John Holsan of Colorado, Randy (Bev) Komenda of Lincoln; sisters-in-law: Connie (John) Makovicka of Ulysses, Jan (Marvin) Bohac of Valparaiso; eight grandchildren: Reid, Regan, Claire and Caden Karel, Madison, Grant, Chase McKelvey and Austin Hartmann; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: parents: Stanley and Anna Karel; father-in-law: Theodore Komenda; wife: Nancy (Komenda) Karel; sons-in-law: Timothy Nordmeyer, Matthew McKelvey; brother: Jerry Karel; sisters: Anna Holsan, Barb (Clarence) Greguras, Carol Karel; nieces: Jeannie Greguras and Deborah Krause

A Funeral Mass was held on Monday, Aug. 21, at St. Vitus Church, Touhy, with Fr. Matthew Vandewalle as celebrant. Burial was In Holy Trinity Cemetery, Brainard.

Chermok Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.