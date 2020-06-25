× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stanley Suhr

Nov. 12, 1941-June 20, 2020

Stanley Suhr, 78, of Rising City, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Monarch Care Facility in Lincoln. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Rising City with Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Visitation with no family present will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation will also be held Wednesday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

Stanley was born at home in Seward on Nov. 12, 1941, to Ted and Anna (Hans) Suhr. He attended schools in Hampton, Ulysses and Seward, graduating from Seward High School in 1960. On June 25, 1965, he and Betty Kettenburg were married in Marysville, Kansas. They lived in Seward and Fremont, moving to Rising City in 1966. Stanley worked for the lumber yard before starting his own trucking company. He was a carpenter by trade and a trucker by choice. Stanley was a proud businessman and was always known to do things "his way."