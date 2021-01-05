Stephen "Steve" Sunday

April 17, 1952 – December 21, 2020

Stephen "Steve" Sunday, 68, of Wilbur (formerly of David City), died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, Nebraska, with Pastor Danny Jackson. Visitation was on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, also at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, Nebraska. Interment took place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in rural Bellwood, Nebraska.

Steve was born on April 17, 1952 in Lamar, Colorado, to William and Frances (Degan) Sunday. He attended high school at Wentworth Military Academy in Missouri and graduated in 1970. He then graduated in the 26th class of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy in 1972.

He married Patricia Smith in Columbus, Nebraska, on July 16, 1977. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage together. They raised two sons, Jason and Scott, and two daughters, Tricia and Angie.

Steve spent nearly 49 years in law enforcement, the majority of it serving as chief of police in David City and finished his career with the Saline County Sheriff's Office.