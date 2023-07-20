Steven A. ‘Steve' Plasek

March 15, 1950 - July 16, 2023

Steve was born March 15, 1950, in David City to Joseph F. and Emily (Rolenc) Plasek. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968. On Sept. 19, 1970, he married Julie Swantek at St. Rose of Lima Church in Genoa. To this union five children were born. They lived in Columbus from 1970-1972 and moved back to David City to help on the family farm. Steve worked in maintenance for Lincoln Telephone for several years and continued farming as well. He raised and was very proud of his cattle. He put much effort into the genetics of his herd. Steve had a rare kidney disease and was on dialysis for seven months until receiving a life-giving kidney from his sister, Cheryl, in June of 1992, at the Mayo Clinic. He was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed cattle and farming, time in the garden, playing cards (especially Taroks) and watching old westerns -- John Wayne "the duke," most of all, hunting and fishing as well. Late in life he spent much of his time with Julie, going to events such as the local duck dinners and traveling. Together they especially enjoyed time with the family and attending all the activities of the grandchildren.