Susan Bittner

Susan B. Bittner

November 19, 1942-May 27, 2020

Susan B. Bittner, 77, of David City, formerly of Lincoln, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at david place in David City.

There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Susan's wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, plants, and statues, the family requests memorials for Masses or to david place.

Susan was born on Nov. 19, 1942, to Joseph and Gladys (Ley) Medinger in David City. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1960. She then attended Columbus Beauty School, graduating as a cosmetologist on Sept. 6, 1963. Susan ran her own shop in David City and then moved to Lincoln where she worked as a beautician.

On April 24, 1969, she married Oscar Bittner at St. Mary's Church in David City. They moved to Canada where they farmed together for several years. The couple later divorced and Susan moved to Lincoln, where she worked at the Department of Education. Susan enjoyed music and loved her cats. She was the president of a local cat club in the Lincoln area. She was also a good artist and poetry writer.

Susan is survived by her aunt, Marjory Medinger of Columbus, and several cousins.