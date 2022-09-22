Susan Urbanek

Susan K. 'Susie' (Workman) Urbanek

June 10, 1950 - September 14, 2022

Susan K. “Susie” (Workman) Urbanek was born on June 10, 1950, in Seward, Nebraska, to Robert “Jack” and Laura (Snavely) Workman and passed away on September 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by her husband and daughter at the age of 72 years, 3 months and 4 days.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. Family will receive friends at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, and following this time a rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church with the Rev. Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass.

Susan was united in marriage on June 30, 1972, in York, Nebraska, to Larry Urbanek and to this union one daughter was born. Their wedding vows were renewed on their 25th anniversary in June of 1997 at the Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska. Susan was a member of the Dwight Assumption Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #110 Auxiliary.

Susan lived life to the fullest. She loved cooking, shopping, watching TV, spending time with family and friends, going to her grandchildren's events and loving Larry. They were married for 50 years and truly lived out their wedding vows. They were always a team and worked through the good times and bad. They stood by each other and raised their daughter to have a good work ethic and to always care for others. Susan loved their road trips and vacations with family, especially to South Dakota.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Larry Urbanek of Dwight; daughter, Kristen Finley and son-in-law, Aaron Finley of Lincoln; granddaughter, Morgan Finley of Lincoln; grandson, Logan Finley of Lincoln; sister, Laura Eells and husband Mike; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Phyllis Sabata of Lincoln, Ron and Pat Urbanek of Seward, Susie and Fred Bougger of Brainard, Guy and Julie Urbanek of Lincoln; many nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends that she loved.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department or Dwight American Legion Auxiliary.