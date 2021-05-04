Suzanne Speicher

Suzanne Elizabeth Page Speicher

June 21, 1954 – April 21, 2021

Suzanne Elizabeth Page Speicher, 66, passed away peacefully after a long illness. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, John Speicher; daughters, Bridget Navrkal and Samantha Thacker; sons, John "Bud" Speicher and James Speicher; grandchildren, Bailey, Mikayla, Nickolas, Victoria and Elarie Navrkal; as well as brothers, John, Ronald and Donald Page.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irma Page; brother, Claude Thomas "Moon" Page; and sister, Melinda Wooten.