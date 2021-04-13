Teresa A. Hottovy

September 29, 1927 - April 8, 2021

Teresa A. Hottovy, 93, of David City, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Carson Cain, Celebrant. Rosary was at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Committal will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, David City, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to the family.

Teresa Hottovy was born Sept. 29, 1927, at Loma, Nebraska, to Anton J. and Anna (Holcepsek) Bohaty. She was united in marriage to Victor M. Hottovy. Teresa had worked at Dale Electronics in Columbus and also as a certified nurse's aide in David City. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City.

Teresa is survived by her sons, Mike (Mary) Hottovy of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Greg Hottovy of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor (Feb. 8, 2003); sister, Mary Jisa; and brothers, Tom and Joe Bohaty.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.