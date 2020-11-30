Theodore "Ted" Coufal

Theodore "Ted" A. Coufal
January 17, 1924 - November 18, 2020
Theodore "Ted" A. Coufal died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
Parish rosary was held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard. Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, also at the church, with Fr. Steven Snitily officiating. Burial was on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Memorials may be given in Care of the Family
Ted was born Jan. 17, 1924 on the farm near Brainard, Nebraska, to Joseph and Lillian (Rejda) Coufal. He was the oldest of seven children. Ted graduated high school from Dwight Assumption Catholic School in Dwight, Nebraska. He met the love of his life, Evelyn (Rezac), at a wedding in which they were in the same bridal party and danced together. The two were united in marriage on Jan. 24, 1945, at Saint Luke's Catholic Church in Loma, Nebraska. Ted worked small, odd jobs to earn money and was determined to achieve his goal of establishing his own farm. He helped maintain the roads in Brainard and worked in Lincoln for Natkin and Company as a construction worker. In his early years, he participated on a bowling league and was the pitcher of his softball team. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and plowing through the snow on snowmobiles. His love for his toys and equipment never ceased throughout his lifetime. Ted later achieved his dream of creating a beautiful life on his family homestead in Brainard, which served as his livelihood. He was incredibly blessed with two daughters, Shirley and Noreen, and a devoted wife, Evelyn, of 70 years. In his leisure time, he relished fishing on his farm ponds that he developed, excavated and stocked for family enjoyment.
Ted was a hard-working man who built his life farming, raising cattle, growing crops and living off his land. He always had four-wheelers on the farm that were used for chores and only International tractors were allowed on his premises. He adored his family and would attend every event possible. He would always speak randomly in Czech to get a giggle out of whoever would listen and never left an event without hugging and telling every person individually that he, “loved you much.” Ted was often found reading the newspaper cover to cover and could update anyone on what was happening everywhere. He enjoyed daily visits with people over coffee at the local bar in Brainard. There was no stranger in Ted's eyes; he knew everyone and would talk to anyone. He was a generous heart with a spitfire personality. Ted often offered his “candy” or chewing tobacco to everyone, he had the need for speed on his Polaris and always wanted to learn something new.
As the year's past, he would take afternoon jaunts on his Polaris to check on his farms and drive to town. He enjoyed planting gardens on the farm or at the house in Brainard, watching them produce the fruits of his labor. He was generous to share his garden goodies and loved feasting on a prime rib dinner, tomato beer and kolache. He had a love for polka music and a Sunday morning never passed by without it playing. A major highlight was when Ted had the opportunity to meet and attend the Mollie B Polka Party in Prague, Nebraska. He was a true Czech. Ted was a big fan of Nebraska football. Many times, he could be spotted sporting a Nebraska hat, and he and Evelyn were season ticket holders for many years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Brainard for over 45 years, where he helped facilitate the annual church bazaar. Ted's kind heart and generous spirit will be missed terribly. He was very fortunate to live independently and on his own terms for the past 96 years.
Ted is survived by his daughters, Shirley (Rick) Culwell of Lincoln and Noreen (Duane) Niemann of Lincoln; sisters, Florence (Gilbert) Kobza of Seward and Sally Vandenberg of Brainard; sister-in-law, Marcy Coufal of Seward; five grandchildren, Kim (Rick) Stockman, Jason (Theresa) Codr, David (Roseann) Codr and Marisa and Cassie Niemann; seven great-grandchildren, Madison Stockman, Karly, Emma and Carson Codr, Anisa (Markell) Richards, Rudy Paisley and Imara Codr; one great-great-grandchild, Ellie Rose Richards; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Coufal; parents, Joseph and Lillian Coufal; brother, Richard Coufal; and sisters, Lillian Meduna, Geraldine and Adeline Coufal (in infancy).
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
