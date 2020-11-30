Theodore "Ted" Coufal

Theodore "Ted" A. Coufal

January 17, 1924 - November 18, 2020

Ted was born Jan. 17, 1924 on the farm near Brainard, Nebraska, to Joseph and Lillian (Rejda) Coufal. He was the oldest of seven children. Ted graduated high school from Dwight Assumption Catholic School in Dwight, Nebraska. He met the love of his life, Evelyn (Rezac), at a wedding in which they were in the same bridal party and danced together. The two were united in marriage on Jan. 24, 1945, at Saint Luke's Catholic Church in Loma, Nebraska. Ted worked small, odd jobs to earn money and was determined to achieve his goal of establishing his own farm. He helped maintain the roads in Brainard and worked in Lincoln for Natkin and Company as a construction worker. In his early years, he participated on a bowling league and was the pitcher of his softball team. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and plowing through the snow on snowmobiles. His love for his toys and equipment never ceased throughout his lifetime. Ted later achieved his dream of creating a beautiful life on his family homestead in Brainard, which served as his livelihood. He was incredibly blessed with two daughters, Shirley and Noreen, and a devoted wife, Evelyn, of 70 years. In his leisure time, he relished fishing on his farm ponds that he developed, excavated and stocked for family enjoyment.