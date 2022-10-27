Theresa Jaax

October 14, 1930—October 21, 2022

Theresa J. (Piitz-Prochaska) Jaax, 92, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew Litt, Fr. Francis Curran and Fr. John Rooney officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the church from 5- 6 p.m. followed with a 6 p.m. rosary. Interment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Theresa was born Oct. 14, 1930, in Brainard to Mathias ‘Matthew’ and Ludmila (Behne) Piitz. She attended country school and graduated from high school in Brainard in 1947.

On April 7, 1952, she married Leonard Prochaska. They resided on a farm outside of Shelby. To this union three daughters were born. Leonard passed away March 1, 1979.

Over the years Theresa worked in the Brainard and David City area. She was a cook at the Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic School until it closed and later worked at Bernt’s Cafe.

On June 20, 1981, she married Quentin J. Jaax at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family resided in Shelby. Quentin retired from farming in the early 2000s.

Theresa was a devout Catholic, attending daily Mass. She was a hard worker and always wanted to please people. She enjoyed cooking, baking, especially kolaches, canning and gardening.

She was a member of the Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Society.

Survivors include two daughters, Julie (Robert) Curran of Coto De Caza, California, and Nancy (Gary) Tucker of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Kevin Curran, Kyle Curran, Kayla Wiebusch, Sam Tucker and Josh Tucker; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leonard Prochaska and Quentin Jaax who passed away April 29, 2018; daughter, Paulette Johnson; two brothers, Francis (Edith) Piitz and Henry Piitz; and sister Rosalyn (Harold) Hermsen.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com