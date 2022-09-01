Thomas Kosch

Thomas H. Kosch
August 16, 1949 - August 26, 2022
Thomas H. Kosch, 73, of rural David City, widower of Melodie, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. Before passing, Tom chose to be an organ donor and with his decision, several individuals have been helped by his kindness.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Presentation Parish, rural Bellwood with Fr. Adam Sughroue as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's & St. Peter Cemetery (Marietta), rural Bellwood.
Thomas H. Kosch was born on Aug. 16, 1949, at David City, Nebraska, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Aerts) Kosch. Tom graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967 and then attended Community College in Milford, where he earned his associate degree in diesel technology. Tom entered the military in November of 1969 and later transferred to the Army National Guard, where he served for seven years. On Nov. 27, 1976, Tom married Melodie Barnes at Presentation Church. One daughter was born to this union. Tom was a farmer all of his life. He also drove a school bus for Aquinas for over 35 years. His hobbies included trapshooting, traveling and listening to music, watching movies and reading his favorite author Lee Child. He enjoyed time with his friends and family and had many memories with the many students he would transport to various events. Tom was a member of Presentation Church and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He belonged to American Legion Post 125 of David City.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Robin; two brothers, Jerry Kosch and Ken (Renee) Kosch both of David City; two sisters, Mary Ekeler of Lincoln and Vicky Manion of Kearney; six nieces and nephews, Nicole and Ryan Kosch, Jeremy and Elizabeth Ekeler and Shawn and Terry Manion; and significant other, Vicky Benson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife in 2002.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.