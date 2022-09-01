Thomas Kosch

Thomas H. Kosch

August 16, 1949 - August 26, 2022

Thomas H. Kosch was born on Aug. 16, 1949, at David City, Nebraska, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Aerts) Kosch. Tom graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967 and then attended Community College in Milford, where he earned his associate degree in diesel technology. Tom entered the military in November of 1969 and later transferred to the Army National Guard, where he served for seven years. On Nov. 27, 1976, Tom married Melodie Barnes at Presentation Church. One daughter was born to this union. Tom was a farmer all of his life. He also drove a school bus for Aquinas for over 35 years. His hobbies included trapshooting, traveling and listening to music, watching movies and reading his favorite author Lee Child. He enjoyed time with his friends and family and had many memories with the many students he would transport to various events. Tom was a member of Presentation Church and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He belonged to American Legion Post 125 of David City.