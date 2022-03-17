Thomas Zitek

Thomas James Zitek
August 13, 1958 – March 7, 2022
Thomas James Zitek died at Bryan Hospital on March 7, 2022, suddenly and unexpectedly.
Funeral was at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Butherus, Maser and Love, 4040 A St. in Lincoln.
Tom Zitek was born in David City, Nebraska, to Joseph Zitek and Delores Bartunek Zitek. One of six siblings, Tom loved sports, especially baseball, and later golf. While he worked in several different occupations, he always had a knack for cars, and eventually landed his dream job at Speedway Motors and worked there for several years. He had one son, Drew. His quick and dry wit was reminiscent of his father, and he was loved and will be remembered by many.
Tom is survived by his son, Drew; his mother, Delores Zitek; siblings, Steve (Rita), Judy Saunders, Monica (Kevin) Burklund, Joe (Carolyn) and Sam; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his father, Joe; and brothers-in-law, Gary Alt and Bob Saunders.
Memorials to Tabitha Hospice. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com