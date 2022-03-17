Thomas Zitek

Thomas James Zitek

August 13, 1958 – March 7, 2022

Tom Zitek was born in David City, Nebraska, to Joseph Zitek and Delores Bartunek Zitek. One of six siblings, Tom loved sports, especially baseball, and later golf. While he worked in several different occupations, he always had a knack for cars, and eventually landed his dream job at Speedway Motors and worked there for several years. He had one son, Drew. His quick and dry wit was reminiscent of his father, and he was loved and will be remembered by many.