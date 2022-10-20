Timothy Vasa

Timothy E. Vasa

April 7, 1956 - October 15, 2022

Timothy E. Vasa, 66, of Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston, Nebraska, with the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle as celebrant. Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Interment at Znojemsky Cemetery in rural Weston, Nebraska.

He was born April 7, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Milo and Adeline (Egr) Vasa. He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1974. Tim was united in marriage to Katherine Wonka on Aug. 31, 1984 in Lincoln.

Tim was a farmer and raised livestock in Weston, he also worked for F&S Trenching in Brainard and previously worked for Shanahan Brothers in Lincoln. He served on the Chapman Township board and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He was a former member of the Weston Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his wife, Katherine Vasa; children, Adam and Amber Janecek, T.W. and Jen Vasa, Samantha and Clint Vandenberg; grandchildren, Paxton, Tucker and Carter Janecek, Harper, Grayson and Graham Vasa, Vincent and Spencer Vandenberg; siblings, Steve Vasa, Lori Vasa, Ed Vasa, Michael Vasa, Pat and Diane Vasa, Don Vasa; brother and sister in-laws, Barbara Wonka-Vasa, Greg and Beth Wonka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Adeline Vasa; parents in-laws, George and LaVerne Wonka; infant brother, John Vasa.

Memorials in care of the family for future designations.

