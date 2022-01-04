Tom Barlean

January 9, 1935 - December 30, 2021

Tom Barlean, 86, of David City, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rising City. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation is on Friday one hour prior to services at the church. Committal in the church cemetery.

Tom A. Barlean was born Jan. 9, 1935, in David City to George A. and Anna (Muller) Barlean. Tom graduated from David City High School in 1951 at the age of 16 and joined his brother George in operating the family farm following the death of their father.

From 1957-1959 he proudly served in the 39th Infantry of the United States Army. He served in Fort Collins, Colorado; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

Tom married Barbara Schroeder on Aug. 17, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rising City. Together Barb and Tom raised their two children, Steve and Patricia (Patti), on a farm outside of David City. He farmed until he retired and proudly passed along the daily farm operations to Steve.

Tom was a conscientious, genuine man with a great love for family, farming and polka -- not necessarily in that order. He was active in his church and enjoyed any activity that allowed him to spend time with his loved ones; especially when he was able to get into a tractor to assist Steve in the field. He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and had served on the township board.

Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; son Steve (Gina) Barlean, both of David City; daughter, Patricia (Dan) Gunther of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Timothy Gunther, Emily Barlean, Jesse Barlean and Andrew Gunther; and four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Barlean of David City, Mary Kobza of Mesa, Arizona, Dianne (Don) Klingemann of Nellysford, Virginia and Diane Schroeder of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Barlean; two half-sisters, Phyllis Bredehoeft and Marjorie Barlean; and two brothers-in-law, Norman Kobza and Michael Schroeder.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.