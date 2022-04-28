Verla Johnson

Verla E. Johnson

January 16, 1929 - April 19, 2022

Verla E. Johnson was born on Jan. 16, 1929, to Frank and Ethel Olson in Holdrege, Nebraska. She attended school in Holdrege, where she met the love of her life, Lester Johnson. After they married, they farmed near Bertrand for several years and started their family there. They moved to Columbus in 1954 where she went to work at J.C. Penny and where they also ran a restaurant, doing many hours of cooking. They continued to grow their family of four boys in Columbus. In 1966, they moved to David City, where she worked at the Butler County Clinic and city offices until her retirement. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and gardening. She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary where you would see her selling poppies every year, regardless of the weather. She volunteered at the Bone Creek Museum and enjoyed visiting with all the people that came to see the artwork. Verla had a great deal of love for her boys, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We were so fortunate that her final months were spent in Lincoln, so close to her family, where we could see her often.