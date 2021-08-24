Virginia Jones

Virginia S. Jones

July 5, 1923 - August 19, 2021

Virginia S. Jones, 98, of Rising City, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, of natural causes.

Per Virginia's wishes she will be cremated and a private family burial will be held at a later date.

Virginia S. Jones was born on July 5, 1923, at Johnson, Nebraska, to Joseph and Ruth (Graham) Wade. She attended school in the Tecumseh area, graduating at age 16 from Tecumseh High School in 1939.

After graduation, she taught school until her marriage to LaVerne Jones. Seven children were born to this union. When her youngest child was four, she returned to teaching and went on to earn her bachelor's degree and her master's degree in education from Peru State College by taking night courses while keeping her teaching job. She retired at age 62 after 46 years of teaching.