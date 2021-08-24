Virginia Jones

Virginia S. Jones
July 5, 1923 - August 19, 2021
Virginia S. Jones, 98, of Rising City, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, of natural causes.
Per Virginia's wishes she will be cremated and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Virginia S. Jones was born on July 5, 1923, at Johnson, Nebraska, to Joseph and Ruth (Graham) Wade. She attended school in the Tecumseh area, graduating at age 16 from Tecumseh High School in 1939.
After graduation, she taught school until her marriage to LaVerne Jones. Seven children were born to this union. When her youngest child was four, she returned to teaching and went on to earn her bachelor's degree and her master's degree in education from Peru State College by taking night courses while keeping her teaching job. She retired at age 62 after 46 years of teaching.
Virginia was a quilter, making over 150 quilts and she was still quilting right up until her death. She also enjoyed her fishing trips to Lake Oahe in South Dakota. Virginia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, needlepoint and crocheting. Virginia moved from the Tecumseh area to Rising City in 2001 after her mother passed away.
Virginia is survived by her children, Peggy (Ron) Sherman of Nebraska, Dave (Tina) Jones of Colorado, Bill (Connie) Jones of Texas, Scott (Peg) Jones of Nebraska, Tom Jones of Idaho and Ruth Ann McDonald of Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1997; one son, Bob; one infant granddaughter, Nicole; sisters, Marjorie Jewell, Lucille Daugherty and Joan Downey; and brother, Ted Wade.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ruth Ann McDonald, P.O. Box 57 Rising City, NE 68632 to be used to establish a scholarship at the Shelby/Rising City Public School.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.