Virginia M. Vrbka

November 29, 1940 – October 22, 2020

Virginia M. Vrbka, 79, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

Public viewing with no family present at Chermok Funeral Home took place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in David City. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed beginning at 9:55 a.m. on the Chermok Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family funeral mass and Rosary were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28th, 2020, at Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with Fr. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in David City.

Virginia Vrbka was born on Nov. 29, 1940, at Plasi, Nebraska, to Bohumil and Marie (Snitily) Polak. She attended local grade schools and went on to graduate from St. Mary's High School in 1958. She married Melvin Vrbka on Feb. 9, 1961, at St. Mary's Church in Lincoln. Four children were born to this union.