W. M. “Bill” Puetz

Bill's Catholic faith was an integral part of his life. He was a devout member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a daily Mass attendant until the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He was an avid supporter of the University of Notre Dame. He enjoyed raising Brittany spaniel dogs and hunting pheasants with family and friends. He also enjoyed a beer or two each day after work.

Bill is survived by son, Joe and his wife, Michelle and their children, Erin and Andrew of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; son, John and his wife, Angie and their children Jack, Bridget, Tommy and Maggie of Traverse City, Michigan; daughter, Ann and her significant other, Matt Johnson of Portland, Oregon; as well as four nephews, whom he considered his brothers.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, three brothers, two sisters and five Brittanies.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Jung and his staff at Family Medicine Center for their care and support over the last several years.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Siouxland Y, where he was an active member for over 60 years.

