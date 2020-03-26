Warren Stallbaum
August 5, 1960-March 15, 2020
Warren Stallbaum, 59, of David City, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at david place in David City.
The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City, with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Visitation was held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, with lunch in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Committal will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.
Warren was born Aug. 5, 1960, in Coleridge, to Dale and Betty (Broderson) Stallbaum. He graduated from high school and entered the United States Army. On July 9, 1994, he married Lisa Brecka in Norfolk. They made their home in David City, and Warren worked in maintenance at John Deere until retiring. He loved the outdoors and visiting all of the state parks in Nebraska. He was meticulous about his yard and garden and enjoyed the work. Warren also loved animals, singing country western music, playing pool and darts and collecting eagles.
Warren is survived by his wife, Lisa of David City; two daughters: Kelsey Stallbaum of North Bend and Kasey Stallbaum of Lincoln; three sisters: Jo and Mike Geneski and Penny and Keith Koehler, all of Osmond, Sandy and Dan Goeken of Norfolk; three brothers: Stanley Stallbaum and Peg Benks of Emerson, Kelley and Tiffany Stallbaum of Emerson and Kent and Elaine Stallbaum of Ewing. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and his in-laws, Louie and Barb Brecka of Octavia, Dan (Joanie) Brecka of Seward, Becky (Jason) Romshek of Bellwood and Jenny (James) Sloup of Columbus
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Whitney Stallbaum and nephew, Tony Hilliges.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City
