Warren Stallbaum

August 5, 1960-March 15, 2020

Warren Stallbaum, 59, of David City, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at david place in David City.

The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City, with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Visitation was held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, with lunch in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Committal will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

Warren was born Aug. 5, 1960, in Coleridge, to Dale and Betty (Broderson) Stallbaum. He graduated from high school and entered the United States Army. On July 9, 1994, he married Lisa Brecka in Norfolk. They made their home in David City, and Warren worked in maintenance at John Deere until retiring. He loved the outdoors and visiting all of the state parks in Nebraska. He was meticulous about his yard and garden and enjoyed the work. Warren also loved animals, singing country western music, playing pool and darts and collecting eagles.