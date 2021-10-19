Wilbur Mousel

Wilbur D. Mousel

December 22, 1935 – October 11, 2021

Wilbur D. Mousel, 85, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler.

Wilbur was born Dec. 22, 1935 in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Henry and Elna (Schult) Mousel. He received his education in Newman Grove. He was married to Theda DeLong on June 17, 1955, in Newman Grove. Wilbur was a truck driver for many years until his retirement from TMC out of Des Moines, Iowa. In 1992, Wilbur married Geneva (Cech) Slegl. He was a member of the Eagles Club and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, playing pool, trips to Minnesota, going for drives and helping with the day care.

He is survived by son, Ira Mousel of Schuyler; daughter, Pamela (Steve) Bourn of Schuyler; daughter, Kris (Mark) Palik of David City; step-son, Mike (Mindy) Slegl of Columbus; step-daughter, Sandy Conrad of Columbus; step-daughter, Sheila (Quinn) Kluck of Richland; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Myrna Sovereign of Omaha.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theda; son, Rick Mousel; sister, Sharon Dickey; brother, Lyle Mousel; and wife, Geneva.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church.

