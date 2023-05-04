Wilfred Samek

September 26, 1932 - April 29, 2023

Wilfred Samek, 90, of Rising City, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home.

Funeral service is 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and continues Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. Committal with military honors at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City. Lunch following in the Rising City Community Hall.

Wilfred R. Samek was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Abie, Nebraska, to Frank and Rose (Kovar) Samek. He attended Abie Grade School and graduated from David City Public. Following graduation he entered the U.S. Coast Guard in 1949 and served four years in Alaska. On May 23, 1955 he married Delores "Elaine" Marker. They were the parents of eight children; four sons, Terry (Trudy) Samek, Steve Samek, Scott (Connie) Samek and infant son Joseph; four daughters, Michelle (Dave) Streeter, Candace (Billy) Ratliff, Vicky Prochaska (Troy Engel), Billie O'Dell (Justin Smith) and family member (Shane O'Dell).

Wilfred's skills, knowledge and talents were varied and extensive, and he utilized them in a wide array of endeavors throughout his career, including trucking, house moving, carpentry, owner of Sportman's Lodge in Marble Falls, Texas, an area he and Elaine considered their second home. His reputation for attention to detail and his work ethic were well known and passed down to his sons, daughters and grandchildren, many of whom followed him into his various fields of work. Due to the quality and pride he put into his numerous projects, they will be appreciated and enjoyed for many years to come. Besides his work, Bill was a gifted conversationalist. His broad knowledge, strong opinions and love of learning throughout life would lead to hours of discussion, discourse laughing and debate on just about any topic, as long the coffee was on and smoking was allowed.

He is survived by sister, Betty Marushak; seven children; 23 grandchildren; and over 20 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom will miss his discussions, advice, stories, humor and distinctive laugh.

Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Wright; wife, Elaine in 2013; and an infant son, Joseph.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.