William Ball

William H. Ball

April 3, 1957 – July 29, 2021

A final take off and Celebration of Life for William H. Ball will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Firethorn Golf Club, 9301 Firethorn Lane in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Born in David City, Nebraska, to Doris and Herman Ball, Bill graduated from DCHS in 1975. After graduating from the Spartan School of Aeronautics, Bill spent his entire career in aviation – a field that he had loved since childhood. If there was an adventure to be had or a risk to be taken, Bill was the first on board for the fun. Anyone who knew Bill knew his sense of humor, kindness, good spirit and his authentic, genuine soul.