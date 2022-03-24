William 'Bill' Kozisek

October 19, 1934 - March 16, 2022

William "Bill" Kozisek, 87, of David City, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman, Celebrant. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday 2-4 with a 4 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation continued Monday from 9-10 a.m., also at the church. Committal was at Marietta Cemetery. Lunch followed at the Butler County Event Center.

Bill was born Oct. 19, 1934, near David City to William and Rose (Husak) Kozisek. After graduating from high school he served in the United States Army and later farmed. On Feb. 19, 1955, he married Betty Hunt at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived in David City and Bill worked as custodian and bus driver at Aquinas High School for well over 40 years. He had served as a supervisor on the county board and was active on many other boards as well. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Bill loved time spent with the family, Aquinas High School and enjoyed cutting firewood all year long.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty of David City; two daughters, Pam Kozisek of Columbus and Tish (Tom) Mispagel of David City; son, Mike (Patty) Kozisek of David City; a sister, Maxine Bredhal of Columbus; one brother, Gene Kozisek of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bill Jr.; and a brother, LaVern Kozisek.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.